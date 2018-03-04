Authorities say strike called off, TISS students continue to protest

Protests at TISS continued for the 11th day on Saturday. Protests at TISS continued for the 11th day on Saturday.

Protests at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) continued for the 11th day on Saturday even as a letter from the administration announced that the strike had been called off. A notification issued by acting director Shalini Bharat informed students Saturday morning that the student union had, in a letter to the administration, called off the protests. However, the notification caused a rift among students, with many deciding to continue with protests until all their demand were met.

So far, the institute has agreed to waive all fees for the 2016-18 batch and to let the 2017-19 batch pay their hostel and dining hall charges whenever it was convenient for the students to do so. The protesting students want the hostel and dining hall charges waived for the 2017-19 batch, too.

“A section of the student union has written to the institute announcing that the strike was called off. This was not in consensus with the general body of the council. The protests will continue as before,” said Fahad Ahmad, general secretary, student union. He said that student representatives from all four campuses — Tuljapur, Hyderabad, Guwahati and Mumbai — were at the Mumbai campus to decide the further course of action.

However, the TISS administration maintained that the student union has called off the strike Saturday after most demands were met by the institute. “The student union had called the strike in the first place. After continuous dialogues, we’ve reached a consensus and the union has called off the strike through an email sent to us,” said PK Shajahan, dean, student affairs.

