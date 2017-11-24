TISS MA admissions 2018: Last date extended for TISSNET application, check details here

TISS MA admissions 2018: Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in TISSNET followed by a pre-interview test and a personal interview. TISS MA admissions 2018: Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in TISSNET followed by a pre-interview test and a personal interview.

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has called for applications to various postgraduate courses at the instition for the academic year beginning in 2018 and announced that the last date to apply has been extended. Candidates who aspire to pursue these courses can apply for the same on the official website (admissions.tiss.edu).

“Candidates facing problems in filling the application form due to high network traffic may try again after 3-4 hours,” TISS announced in an official notification. There are about 56 courses in different fields available for candidates and the last date to apply is on December 8, 2017.

Important dates:

Last date to apply- December 8, 2017

Admit cards- December 18, 19, 2017

Pre-admission orientation- December 22, 23, 2017

TISSNET- January 6, 2018 (2 pm to 3.40 pm)

Results- January 27, 2018

PIT/interview- February 27, March 13, March 20, March 26, 2018

Selection process:

Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the institute’s National Entrance Test (TISSNET) followed by a pre-interview test and a personal interview.

TISSNET will be conducted for 100 marks, the PIT for 50 marks and interview for 75 marks— a total of 225 marks. Aspirants have to score at least 40 per cent in NET, 30 per cent in the PIT and 30 per cent in the interview to qualify for selection.

Steps to apply for TISS MA admissions 2018:

Step 1: Go to the official website for TISS admissions as mentioned above.

Step 2: Click on the notification that says “SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENTS- NEW Admissions open for MA Programmes, 2018 [ Read More ]”.

Step 3: Click on “Apply now”.

Step 4: Register to the site and login.

Step 5: Fill in your details in the fields provided.

Step 6: Submit your application and save a copy for further reference.

