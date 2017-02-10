TISS NET exam 2017: Results to be declared today, check here

TISS NET exam 2017: Candidates who have cleared the paper will be eligible for Masters’ courses in TISS schools. (File photo) TISS NET exam 2017: Candidates who have cleared the paper will be eligible for Masters’ courses in TISS schools. (File photo)

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has announced that results for the TISS National Entrance Test (NET) exam will be declared on Friday, February 10, 2016. It said that the results will be out before 6 pm. Candidates awaiting the results can download the same from the official TISS website.

Candidates who have cleared the paper will be eligible for MA programmes in the following institution:

School of Education – Mumbai Campus

School of Development Studies – Mumbai Campus

School of Habitat Studies – Mumbai Campus

School of Health Systems Studies – Mumbai Campus

School of Human Ecology – Mumbai Campus

School of Law, Rights and Constitutional Governance – Mumbai Campus

School of Management and Labour Studies – Mumbai Campus

School of Media and Cultural Studies – Mumbai Campus

School of Rural Development – Tuljapur Campus

School of Social Work – Mumbai Campus

Jamsetji Tata School of Disaster Studies – Mumbai Campus

Azim Premji School of Education – Hyderabad Campus

School of Public Policy and Governance – Hyderabad Campus

School of Livelihoods and Development – Hyderabad Campus

School of Gender Studies – Hyderabad Campus

Centre for Library and Information Management – Mumbai Campus

Steps to download results:

– Go to the official TISS website (tiss.edu).

– Scroll down to the bottom of the page and look under the category of “MA Programmes”.

– Click on the notification that reads that results have been declared for TISS NET.

– Download the admit card and take a print out of the same for further reference.

