TISS NET exam 2017: Results to be declared today, check here

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has announced that results for the TISS National Entrance Test (NET) exam will be declared on Friday, February 10, 2016. It said that the results will be out before 6 pm. Candidates awaiting the results can download the same from the official TISS website.
Candidates who have cleared the paper will be eligible for MA programmes in the following institution:
School of Education – Mumbai Campus
School of Development Studies – Mumbai Campus
School of Habitat Studies – Mumbai Campus
School of Health Systems Studies – Mumbai Campus
School of Human Ecology – Mumbai Campus
School of Law, Rights and Constitutional Governance – Mumbai Campus
School of Management and Labour Studies – Mumbai Campus
School of Media and Cultural Studies – Mumbai Campus
School of Rural Development – Tuljapur Campus
School of Social Work – Mumbai Campus
Jamsetji Tata School of Disaster Studies – Mumbai Campus
Azim Premji School of Education – Hyderabad Campus
School of Public Policy and Governance – Hyderabad Campus
School of Livelihoods and Development – Hyderabad Campus
School of Gender Studies – Hyderabad Campus
Centre for Library and Information Management – Mumbai Campus
Steps to download results:
– Go to the official TISS website (tiss.edu).
– Scroll down to the bottom of the page and look under the category of “MA Programmes”.
– Click on the notification that reads that results have been declared for TISS NET.
– Download the admit card and take a print out of the same for further reference.
