TISS director’s term ends: Won’t continue as director, Parasuraman tells staff

With his term having ended on Monday, the director of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Professor S Parasuraman, informed the institute’s teaching staff via email that he would no longer continue as TISS director. The email, sent on Monday evening, was to say “a goodbye to the TISS community”. He wrote, “I am going away with good feelings.” In a two-page circular accompanying the email, Parasuraman said he wanted to “apologise” for the late information regarding his departure.

Parasuraman, who was director of TISS since 2004, had completed his second term in 2014. “I have wanted to leave the institute from the time I completed my second term on August 16, 2014, but then the governing board asked me to stay on till the next director was appointed. Though the process of appointing the next director is on, I requested our governing body chairperson to relieve me from my job. Thus, I have been relieved from 5th February, 2018,” Parasuraman said in the circular. While a search-cum-selection committee had been set up last year to begin the process of selecting a new director, no announcement has been made so far regarding the new appointee.

In the circular, Parasuraman spoke about ‘13-year-old arduous journey’ he undertook towards making TISS “a Grade 1 institution in the country”.

“We were able to pay the salary for the month of January 2018 and efforts are being made to find money to pay pending salaries. TISS is not alone in this and JNU and other universities are facing similar problems. With all our problems, we stayed together as a strong community and my sincere request is to build on it,” he has said.

Parasuraman had joined TISS as a lecturer in 1981 and assumed the post of professor in 1993. Recently, along with the Union health ministry, he commissioned a tobacco survey to study the habit of tobacco use amongst teenagers. He also tied up with the Tata Memorial Hospital to start a new course, ‘Kevat’, for cancer management and patient support.

In his latest project for TISS, the institute came to the aid of mentally ill patients. In a project now underway in Mumbai, mentally ill patients, who have been treated, are being given residence outside mental hospitals to live independently and support their livelihoods on their own.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App