TISS contract staff reinstated for a year

The FACULTY members of Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) who were issued termination letters in March will now be reinstated, according to the administration of the institution.

Director S Parasuraman told The Indian Express that the performance of all teachers associated with three centres of the institute on a contract basis had been reviewed. “Thereafter, the institute has decided to reinstate all teachers in their former positions,” Parasuraman said. “However, a couple of teachers may not continue as they have sought employment elsewhere,” he added.

The fate of around 25 teachers associated with the three centres — Centre of Excellence for Human Rights Education, Advance Centre for Women’s Studies and Centre for Study of Social Exclusion and Inclusive Policies — had been uncertain since March 24, when the college served them termination letters. The reason cited was that the centres, funded by the University Grants Commission (UGC) till March 31 under the 12th Five Year Plan, did not get extensions.

When the UGC granted an annual extension to the three centres on March 30, the institute decided to reinstate the teachers on the basis of their performance review.

“Now, the review is over and the teachers have been reinstated for a year. They have been informed about the decision,” said Parasuraman, adding the teachers will continue to receive their salaries. “The teachers can apply for permanent positions whenever there is a vacancy,” he said.

