Tips to find right tutor for your child

The way education in India is shaping, tutors are seen as an essential part of students’ life. There was a time when hiring a subject tutor meant either the child is weak in studies or the school doesn’t have the right faculty.

However with time, things are changing and parents are realising that a good tutor can also be a great mentor. There are a plenty of courses, competitive examinations and universities that most students are unaware of. A good mentor can help them plan their future.

Here are some key criterias to keep in mind to identify the most suitable tutor:

Subject-matter expertise: In order to gauge a tutor’s competence in a subject, the parents should ideally analyse his/ her academic background and past coaching experience.

Demo classes: There is no harm in going for demo classes as it gives an opportunity to identify the connect with the future tutor.

Communication skills: If the tutor is not able to impart knowledge efficiently then it serves no purpose. Therefore, the parents should do a personal round of discussions to find where he/ she has that trait.

Past success: To judge the efficiency of a particular tutor, it is important to analyse the past academic scores achieved by his/her students.

Feedback: It is important to verify the results through reference checks. Take feedback from parents and students who have utilised the services of the tutor in the past.

Tools and techniques: With so many educational apps and websites around, it is important to identify whether the tutor will be making use of any special techniques such as workbooks/ mock tests or online classes to improve the performance of the student.

Such tools have been observed to have an extremely positive impact in preparing a student for competitive exams.

