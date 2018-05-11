Times list: IIT-Bombay ranks 26th among varsities in BRICS, emerging nations

The premiere technology institute secured the 44th rank among universities in Asia. (IIT-Bombay building/Express Archive) The premiere technology institute secured the 44th rank among universities in Asia. (IIT-Bombay building/Express Archive)

THE INDIAN Institute of Technology, Bombay, is the 26th best university among the universities in the BRICS region and emerging economies, according to the Times Higher Education (THE) rankings released Thursday. The premiere technology institute secured the 44th rank among universities in Asia.

Among universities in countries classified by the FTSE as “advanced emerging”, “secondary emerging” or “frontier”, IIT-B ranked 26th on the list retaining its last year’s ranking. In India, the institute only ranks second to the Institute of Science, Bangalore, which is the 13th best institute in the emerging economies.

Among the key statistics measured by the Times Higher Education, a global data provider and an analytics organisation that measures the quality of higher education, was the observation that the institute has a poor male to female ratio. For every 83 male students and faculty members on campus, there are only 17 women. Besides, for every 18 students, the institute has only one teacher. The release also highlighted that only 1 per cent of the institute’s student population is from other countries.

The rankings released by THE is used a benchmark by several universities and IIT-B has fared poorly in the World University Rankings. The institute makes an appearance in the 351 to 400 slab in the World University Rankings.

