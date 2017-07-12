Three try to get into DU with marksheets from fake board

Three cases of fake admission surfaced at Delhi University’s Sri Aurobindo College (Evening) on Monday, following which the matter was reported to police.

Three students had come to the college with marksheets and documents issued by the ‘Board of Higher Secondary Education (Delhi)’. All three of them had filled up the forms and were in the process of getting their documents verified.

“It was during the final verification process that the machine showed that the documents were not genuine. First, there is no such board. Then, as we were trying to verify their claim, two of the aspirants ran away. One of them was taken to the principal, but he also ran away, leaving the documents,” said Angad Tiwari, a member of the college’s admission grievance committee.

Delhi does not have its own board. However, the ‘Board of Higher Secondary Education (Delhi)’, on its website, claims to be an autonomous organisation under the Government of India.

