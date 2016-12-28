Three-day International Hindi Conference in Vishkhapatnam from January 6

Union Human Resources Development Minister Prakash Javadekar will attend the valedictory of the conference, being jointly organised by the Hindi Sangam Foundation and Lok Nayak Foundation of Visakhapatnam. Union Human Resources Development Minister Prakash Javadekar will attend the valedictory of the conference, being jointly organised by the Hindi Sangam Foundation and Lok Nayak Foundation of Visakhapatnam.

The fourth International Hindi Conference will be held in port city Visakhapatnam from January 6 to 8 with the main aim of building a bridge between experts of the language in India and abroad. This is the first time the conference is being held outside the USA and it will be inaugurated by Andhra Pradesh Governor E S L Narasimhan. Union Human Resources Development Minister Prakash Javadekar will attend the valedictory of the conference, being jointly organised by the Hindi Sangam Foundation, (New Jersey and New Delhi) and Lok Nayak Foundation of Visakhapatnam.

“Teaching Hindi To Other Language Speakers: Pedagogical Perspectives, Language Planning and Program Development” is the theme of the conference that is being hosted by Gitam University on its campus at Rishikonda. Over 200 Hindi scholars and professionals from around the world are expected to participate in the conference, according to former MP and organising committee chairman Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad.

“The conference will be a unique forum for dialogue among Hindi scholars and administrators and will allow for partnerships and project collaborations with the goal to expand, enrich and further promote Hindi education,” Prasad, himself a Hindi scholar and author, said.

“This conference is the result of a new initiative introduced in the field of Hindi education that aims to create a bridge between the pedagogical experts of the language in India and the pedagogical experts and instructors in the US and the rest of the world, where Hindi is taught as a heritage language as well as a foreign language,” the Padma Bhushan awardee said.

Many leading Hindi scholars from US universities, including New York University, Columbia, Duke, City University of New York, Pace and Pennsylvania State University, would attend the conference along with academicians from India.

