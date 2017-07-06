Three alumni give Rs 7.5 crore for IIM-Ahmedabad restoration

IIM Ahmedabad campus. File photo IIM Ahmedabad campus. File photo

ADDING TO the existing corpus of nearly Rs 22.5 crore for restoration of Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-A) buildings, three alumni on Wednesday announced Rs 2.5 crore each for renovation of classrooms on its both heritage and new campuses. Other alumni have committed to raise another Rs 7 crore.

Vishwavir Ahuja (PGP 1981), MD and chief executive officer of RBL Bank, announced conservation and restoration of classroom (CR1) in the heritage campus, while Raghunandan G and Aprameya R (PGP 2007 and 2008) — co-founders of TaxiForSure — have donated for restoration work of CR2, located on IIM-A’s new campus. Apart from the monetary funding, IIM-A director Ashish Nanda said the intangible contributions by these alumni have been in the form of talks and sessions that they have conducted with the students.

