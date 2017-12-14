There is possibility of biomedical waste leak, says PGI committee

Biomedical waste storage site at PGI Chandigarh. Express Biomedical waste storage site at PGI Chandigarh. Express

A COMMITTEE, formed by the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) to examine the process of biomedical waste management, including possible leakage, has concluded that there is a “possibility” of leakage or pilferage of biomedical waste at north India’s premier medical hub.

In its confidential report submitted to PGI Director Dr Jagat Ram, the committee, headed by Professor Anil Bhalla, has also said they could not pinpoint anyone, who could be held responsible for such activities at the institute.

“After thoughtful deliberations on the matter based on information received through interaction with various officers/officials/stakeholders, etc. and inspection of records made available to the committee as well as observation made during the visit to different refuge sites, the committee is of the unanimous opinion that there is a possibility of leakage/pilferage of the medical waste material from the points of its generation (i.e. wards, OTs, laboratories, etc) as well as refuge points (old and new),” reads the report, accessed by Chandigarh Newsline. “However, for want of authentic records, witness as well as evidence, the committee could not pinpoint any person, who could be held responsible for leakage/pilferage/theft of the biomedical waste material from the institute.”

The committee has also come up with 14 suggestions to improve the disposal of biomedical waste at PGI. Sources also said that while the report was submitted two months ago, the institute is yet to implement all the suggestions.

According to PGI officials, approximately 1600 kilos of biomedical waste are generated at the institute every day. The waste is received from different wards at two central refuge (collection) points. The plastic waste is shredded and auctioned while other types of waste are recycled at the institute itself.

The committee, in its report, has also expressed “serious concern” regarding a “low boundary wall of the biomedical waste storage sites which were without any proper gate”.

“These lacunae were cited as important reasons for the pilferage of biomedical waste from the refuge points. The committee also expressed concern regarding non-availability of security cover at both the refuge points. To improve the existing scenario, the committee wants to plug these loopholes by increasing the height of the boundary wall of the storage area suitably,” reads the report.

On Wednesday, PGI Director Jagat Ram also chaired a meeting to review the biomedical waste process at PGI. Sources said he issued directions to install CCTV cameras in the biomedical waste incinerator area, increase the height of the boundary wall as well as install a proper gate at the entrance to prevent the theft of waste. Sources said the director also ordered the administration to fill the loopholes to prevent any theft of medical waste.

The suggestions of the committee include supervision of biomedical waste at the point of collection, a separate officer to monitor disposal, weighing of biomedical waste generated, installation of proper gates at the entrance to old and new refuge points, CCTV cameras, adequate security cover and proper education and training of all stakeholders need to be strengthened further.

Police assure help

Acting on the complaint filed by PGI on the matter of bio waste being stolen from the institute, Chandigarh Police on Wednesday assured the authorities of all possible help and told the management to find out lapses on its part. Inspector Lakhbir Singh, SHO of PS 11, said, “We asked the PGI authorities to find out the persons, who are responsible for pilfriging the bio waste from inside the health institute. Primarily, it is an internal matter of PGI.”

