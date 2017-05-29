Their CBSE XII success mantra: Just disconnect, stay away from social media

Students of St. John School in a jubilant mood after the CBSE 12th class result declared in Sector 26, Chandigarh on Sunday, May 28 2017. Express Photo by Sahil Walia Students of St. John School in a jubilant mood after the CBSE 12th class result declared in Sector 26, Chandigarh on Sunday, May 28 2017. Express Photo by Sahil Walia

THE TOPPERS from the Tricity in Class XII disconnected themselves from social media while they were preparing for the exams. The students say the absence of any such distraction was one of their success mantras. Bhumi Sawant, Mannat Luthra and Aditya Jain who secured the second and third all-India ranks said that social media such as Facebook, Whats App and Instagram are a major distraction. These need to be avoided by the students.

“I avoided using mobile to the extent possible. Whenever required, I would use the phone of my parents. I almost stayed away from Facebook, WhatsApp, sharing photos and other tit-bits through IT mediums,” says Bhumi Sawant, a student of non-medical who secured all-India second rank. “I believe these mediums are source of distraction and students should avoid the same and focus on their studies,” she added.

Expressing similar views, Mannat Luthra and Aditya Jain said that if one wanted to do well in studies, one had to make sacrifices. “When keeping trendy phones and using these ceaselessly is a big fad among students not only in colleges but also in schools, I stayed away from these gadgets,” said Mannat, who has secured third rank in the country along with Aditya Jain in commerce stream by securing 99.2 per cent marks.

Not only mobile phones, these toppers also avoided going to parties, family functions and movies. Similarly, Aditya Jain says that his basic nature is to be social with people in general and likes hanging out, chatting with his friends but as soon he was promoted to Class XII, he had stopped using social networking sites and phone.

“To achieve something in life, you need to make sacrifices and I was very clear that to get a good rank, I need to let go of these things, especially phone. Only after I finished taking my exams, I started using these sites and now I’m getting in touch with my friends. All these things are usually used to kill time and lead to losing of focus. I have gained today through these sacrifices and the result is here for all to see.”

