Thane youth ranks 7th in CA exam

A Thane youth secured seventh rank in the country in Chartered Accountant examination results declared on Wednesday. For 22-year-old Sanket Gada, what matters more than his rank is the fact that he cleared the CA exams, along with his older brother Mukund. While it was Mukund’s third attempt, Sanket cleared it in his first attempt.

“I am glad we made it together. I have just completed an articleship. Now, I want to focus on higher studies,” said Sanket, adding that he was exploring his options for higher studies. He is a commerce graduate from Mulund College of Commerce.

A total of 9,479 candidates qualified as chartered accountants this year and the percentage of students who passed in either one or both group exams across the country is 22.76. In group 1, 39,328 candidates took the exam across India and 39,753 took the exam in group 2.

