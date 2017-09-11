Tezpur University of Assam ranks among world’s top 1000 universities

(source: tezu.ernet.in) (source: tezu.ernet.in)

For the second consecutive year, Tezpur University of Assam has ranked among the top 1000 universities in the world as declared by The Times Higher Education (THE), a leading provider of higher education data for the world’s research-led institutions.

THE has listed 1000 Universities in its Ranking 2018 and Tezpur University is placed among 601-800 range, the release said, adding, the University was placed in the same range last year as well, a Tezpur University release here Monday. THE announced its World University Rankings 2018 on September 5 in London.

Apart from Tezpur University, IIT-Guwahati (also in the 601-800 range) is placed among the top 1000 from the North East region, the release said. THE uses 13 calibrated performance indicators, which is grouped into five areas of teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook to determine the rankings, it said.

The rankings has been subject to independent audit by professional services firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC). Altogether 30 institutions of India are placed in this year’s top 1000 list, while in 2017 the figure was 31.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App