TERI University launches course on sustainable consumption and production

In a first, TERI University on Tuesday launched a course on Sustainable Consumption and Production (SCP) as part of its efforts to promote sustainability.

The course, which is part of MA Public Policy and Sustainable Development programme offered by the University, is meant for government policy makers and graduate students to help them learn about strengthening public governance for SCP.

In partnership with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and with the support of European Union, the university aims to enhance learning on SCP, which is part of the sustainable development goals.

“The objective of this course is to equip young policy makers with knowledge on the challenges and opportunities related to SCP, as well as familiarise them with the concepts and advancement in the Indian and South Asian context. The course will also enable them to undertake policy analysis of select sectors with the target of mainstreaming SCP into national and regional policy,” said Leena Srivastava, Vice Chancellor, TERI University.

The course will be offered as a core requirement for students in the MA public policy and sustainable development and as an elective course for other postgraduate programmes at the University.

