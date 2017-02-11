Ten IIM chiefs appointed, first woman director at Sirmaur

Dr Dheeraj Sharma, who teaches marketing and organisational behaviour area at IIM-Ahmedabad, has been assigned the top job at IIM-Rohtak. Dr Dheeraj Sharma, who teaches marketing and organisational behaviour area at IIM-Ahmedabad, has been assigned the top job at IIM-Rohtak.

THE GOVERNMENT on Friday appointed heads of 10 Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), including the first woman to head one of the 20 premier B-schools in the country. The IIMs that got new directors are in Bodhgaya (Bihar), Sirmaur (Himachal Pradesh), Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), Trichy (Tamil Nadu), Nagpur (Maharashtra), Sambalpur (Odisha), Raipur (Chhattisgarh), Rohtak (Haryana), Ranchi (Jharkhand) and Bangalore. Some of these posts had been vacant for at least a year. Of the 10 appointees, three are teaching at IIM-Lucknow. As reported by The Indian Express on November 25, 2016, IIM-Ahmedabad’s Prof G. Raghuram has been given the top job at IIM-Bangalore. Raghuram, a teacher at IIM-Ahmedabad for nearly three decades, is chairperson of the Public Systems Group at the premier B-School. He specialises in infrastructure and transport systems, and logistics and supply chain management.

Prof Neelu Rohmetra of Jammu University is the first woman to be appointed director of an IIM at Sirmaur. She specialises in HRD and cross-culture management. Currently, she heads the university’s International Centre for Cross-Cultural Research and Human Resource Management. Bharat Bhaskar, professor of information technology systems at IIM-Lucknow, will be the head of IIM-Raipur. He was the interim director of IIM-Lucknow in 2015. Ganesan Kannabiran, the acting director of NIT-Trichy and director of the Centre for Entrepreneurship Development and Incubation at the institute, has been assigned IIM-Bodhgaya, and Prof Shailendra Singh, dean (research) and a professor of human resource management at IIM-Lucknow, will be director of IIM-Ranchi.

Dr Dheeraj Sharma, who teaches marketing and organisational behaviour area at IIM-Ahmedabad, has been assigned the top job at IIM-Rohtak. Mahadeo Prasad Jaiswal, professor of information management at MDI, Gurgaon, will head IIM-Sambalpur, while LS Murty, who teaches operations planning and operations strategy at IIM-Bangalore, has been appointed IIM-Nagpur’s first full-time director. Dr Bhimaraya Metri of MDI-Gurgaon, a professor of operations management, will head IIM-Trichy and Dr M Chandrashekhar, professor and director of Centre for Public Policy, Governance & Performance at the Administrative Staff College of India (Hyderabad), will be director of IIM-Visakhapatnam.