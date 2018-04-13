TSBIE Intermediate results 2018 declared, Madchal district tops

TSBIE Inter Results: The Board has declared the results of both 1st, 2nd year examinations on its official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in The Board has declared the results of both 1st, 2nd year examinations on its official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in

TSBIE Inter Results: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) has published the result of Intermediates exams held in March this year. A total of 4.55 lakh students from the first year appeared for the inter exams of which 62.35 per cent have passed. Girls have outnumbered boys by scoring pass percentage of 69 while boys are at 55.66 per cent. Similarly, for the second year intermediate students, the pass percentage is at 67.25 per cent. A total of 4,29,398 students gave the exam. The girls have outshone boys here as well with pass percentage of 73.2 per cent and boys are at 61 per cent.

The results of 1st, 2nd year examinations have been finally released by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) on its official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in.The first year exams were conducted from February 28 to March 17, while the second year exams were held from March 1 to March 19 at around 1,294 centres. Students can log on to the official website and obtain their result after entering the required details. They are also required to download the printout of the same for future reference.

LIVE UPDATE: TSBIE Intermediate Results 2018 declared at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in

The candidates can also check their results by visiting these websites:

http://www.results.cgg.gov.in

http://www.tsbie.cgg.gov.in

examresults.net

manabadi.com

educationandhra.com

Telangana Intermediate results through call

The candidates can get to know the results by dialling 1100 from any BSNL land line in the state or calling 18004251110 from any land line / mobile phone and eSeva / MeeSeva / Rajiv Citizen Service Centres in the state.

Telangana Intermediate results: Re-evaluation

As the results have been declared, the candidates who are not satisfied with results, can apply for re-evaluation. Like, last year, the board announces re-evaluation process after the announcement of results.

Telangana Intermediate results: Improvement witnessed

The results were released by Deputy CM and Education Minister Kadiyam Srihari. An improvement in pass percentage has been witnessed as the percentage of students in intermediate this year has increased as compared to last year. In the case of results, Madchal district has topped the same followed by Komuram Bhim district. Mahabubabad finished last with 40 percent of pass percentage.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd