Telangana TSBIE Intermediate exams 2018: Hall tickets to be released this week at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

TSBIE intermediate exams 2018 hall tickets: The hall tickets will be released by the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on its official website. The hall tickets will be released by the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on its official website.

TSBIE intermediate exams 2018 hall tickets: The hall tickets for the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) will be released by the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on its official website – tsbie.cgg.gov.in. All those students who would be appearing for the same are required to download their respective tickets from the website itself, once released.

Telangana intermediate exams 2018 hall tickets, Steps to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link for hall tickets

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter the required details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your hall tickets will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

The Board will conduct the examination from February 28. On November 7, the TSBIE published the timetable stating that the IPE March 2018 (theory) exams will begin from March 1 onwards. But later on, the Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education announced its IPE March 2018 (Theory) schedule that is slated to commence from February 28. The change in exam schedule, as per the TSBIE, is due to the common syllabus of both states boards.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd