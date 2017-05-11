Telangana: TSBIE Intermediate 1st, 2nd year supply exams hall tickets released at bietelangana.cgg.gov.in

TSBIE hall tickets 2017: The recounting and reverification facility was available till April 22, 2017 TSBIE hall tickets 2017: The recounting and reverification facility was available till April 22, 2017

TSBIE hall tickets 2017: Telangana Inter first and second year supplementary exams will be held in May/ June this year. The students who will be appearing the first and second year advanced supply exam can download the halltickets at bietelangana.cgg.gov.in. The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) had announced the results for the intermediate examinations on April 16, 2017. The recounting and re-verification facility was available till April 22, 2017.

This year, a total of 8,900,87 students appeared for the exam out of which 4,14,213 were from the second year.

Steps to download the TS Intermediate 1st and 2nd year – Inter hall tickets 2017

Visit the official website mentioned above

On the homepage, enter your user id and password

Click on submit

Your result will be displayed

Take a print out for your future reference

The pass percentage was 57 per cent this year. A total of 4,75,874 first year students who appeared of whom 2,70,738 students passed the exam.

Students who secure more than 75 per cent will gain the A grade. Those who have scored above 60 per cent marks will get a B grade, below which there is the C grade for at least 50 per cent and the D grade for at least 35 per cent.

