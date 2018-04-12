Telangana TSBIE Intermediate 1st, 2nd year results 2018: How to check at results.cgg.gov.in, tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Intermediate results 2018: Candidates need to keep their hall tickets handy to check result Intermediate results 2018: Candidates need to keep their hall tickets handy to check result

Intermediate results 2018: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) will announce the results of the first and second year (General and Vocational) tomorrow, that is, April 13 at tsbie.cgg.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in. TSBIE conducted the exams in March. Those who have appeared for the exams can check their result taking help of their hall tickets. This year, 9.63 lakh candidates appeared for both first and second year examinations of which about 4.55 lakh are from the first year and 5.07 lakh are from the second year.

As per reports, about 38,542 intermediate students did not appear for their final examination this year with an overall absenteeism of 4.3 per cent recorded. The number of absentees ranged from 13,000 to 25,000 students every day.

Telangana Intermediate results 2018: Websites hosting 1st, 2nd-year results:

Students can access their results for first year at these official websites — examresults.net, results.cgg.gov.in, goresults.net, manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in, exametc.com, educationandhra.com, bieap.gov.in.

Telangana Intermediate results 2018, here’s how to check

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above

Step 1: On the homepage, you’ll find two links

TS Inter first year results

TS Inter Second year results

Step 3: Click on the desired link

Step 4: Enter your hall ticket number

Step 5: Your result will be displayed

Step 6: Take a print out for your future reference

TSBIE results will be available at examresults.net, manabadi.com TSBIE results will be available at examresults.net, manabadi.com

The results of the Andhra Pradesh Intermediate exams for the 2nd year were declared on April 12 while the first-year results will be available on April 13. As Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Board share a common syllabus, the exams were held on the same day. The results are too released in the same week.

About TSBIE

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has the main objective of regulating and supervising the system of intermediate education. It executes and governs various activities that include devising of courses of study, prescribing syllabus, conducting examinations, granting affiliations to colleges and providing direction, support and leadership for all educational institutions under its jurisdiction.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd