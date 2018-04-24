Telangana Class 10th results 2018 to release on April 27 at bse.telangana.gov.in

TS SSC results 2018: Students can check their respective marks at the official website — bse.telangana.gov.in, once released. (Representational image ) Students can check their respective marks at the official website — bse.telangana.gov.in, once released. (Representational image )

TS SSC results 2018: The Telangana Board of Secondary Education will be releasing the result for Class 10 examination on April 27 at 10 am. All those students who had appeared for the same can check their respective marks on the official website — bse.telangana.gov.in, once released. In case one is unable to open the website due to heavy traffic, he/she may check the result results.cgg.gov.in or manabadi.com. The exams were conducted from March 15 to April 2. The exams were three hours long and was started at 9:30 am and concluded by 12:45 pm.

Students should keep their hall tickets/admit card ready in order to check their results. After it is released, they should visit the official website and click on the link for result. Thereafter, in the provided fields, they will be required to enter their roll number/other details. After submitting the same, their result will be displayed on the screen. They should then download the same and take a printout for further reference.

Measures taken for Telangana SSC results 2018

Various measures were taken to prevent malpractices.The education department had announced that a candidate would not be allowed to even go to the washroom alone during the exam, and a person would escort the candidate if necessary. In total there were 2,500 invigilators, with 15 allotted to each of 2,542 centres. Services of 148 flying squads and four special flying squad from the DG office was also employed.

Cheating case

Cases were registered this time by the Telangana police against 16 teachers, including four government school teachers, for leaking class 10 question papers on Whatsapp groups one hour before the SSC exam. Math, Science and English question papers were leaked by the teachers on Whatsapp along with the answers. Parents and relatives accessed the answers and went to schools to hand over chits with answers written on them to the students.

In 2017, a total of 5,38,226 students appeared for their SSC exams, results of which were released in May. Last year, the screen shot of Telugu Paper-I was circulated through WhatsApp a short while after the exam started. This led to police investigation and the accused was arrested.

