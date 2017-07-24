TS TET answer keys 2017 to release this week at tstet.cgg.gov.in

TSTET 2017: The qualifying marks are 50 per cent or above for BC candidates and 40 per cent or above for SC/ ST/ PH candidates. TSTET 2017: The qualifying marks are 50 per cent or above for BC candidates and 40 per cent or above for SC/ ST/ PH candidates.

The Department of School Education Hyderabad has conducted the Teacher Eligibility Test (TSTET) 2017 on Sunday, July 23. Thousands of candidates had appeared for the examination are waiting for the release of the answer keys. The Department is likely to publish the answer keys this week, however, some websites like manabadi.com have already released the unofficial answer keys of set — A, B, C and D.

TS TET’s first paper was held from 9.30 am to 12 pm and the second paper was conducted from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. While paper 1 is for candidates aspiring to teach students from classes 1 to 5, paper 2 is for candidates who wish to teach students from classes 6 to 8.

Once released, we’ll update the readers on this page itself.

TSTET 2017 answer keys, here’s how to download:

Step 1: Go to the official website for TSTET.

Step 2: Click on the link provided for the TSTET 2017 answer keys.

Step 3: Link for all four sets will be flashing on the page

Step 4: Click on each of them and check the answer keys

As per the government’s notification, candidates scoring 60 per cent or above marks in the exam will be declared qualified. These aspirants will receive TS TET Certificate or marks memo. It is important to preserve this certificate carefully as it remains valid for a period of 7 years from the date of TET exam.

Qualifying marks: The qualifying marks are 50 per cent or above for BC candidates and 40 per cent or above for SC/ ST/ PH candidates.

