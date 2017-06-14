TS TET 2017 applications open at tstet.cgg.gov.in, apply before June 23

TS TET 2017: The exam will be held on July 23. TS TET 2017: The exam will be held on July 23.

TS TET 2017: The Department of School Education, Hyderabad has started the application process for Telangana Teachers Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2017. Candidates who are interested in appearing for the exam can apply for the same on the official website.

TS TET 2017 will be conducted in June in eight languages including Telugu, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil and Urdu. The paper will be held in two parts and the syllabus for each medium is available on the site. Read | Telangana TS-TET 2017: Apply for 8792 posts, click here

Important dates:

Application process starts- June 13

Application process ends- June 23

Last date to pay fee- June 22

TSTET 2017 exam date- July 23

TS TET 2017- How to apply online:

Step 1: Go to the official website of TS TET (tstet.cgg.gov.in).

Step 2: Click on “Submit application”

Step 3: Read the instructions provided carefully.

Step 4: Fill in your details in the fields provided.

Step 5: Upload the required documents.

Step 6: Submit your application.

Step 7: Take a print out of your application and keep the copy for further reference.

