Telangana SSC exams 2018: Hall tickets released at bse.telangana.gov.in, exam from March 15

TS SSC class 10 exams 2018: The Directorate of government examinations, Telangana has released the hall ticket for SSC (Secondary School Certificate) regular, private, OSSC and vocational exams. All those students who would be appearing for the same are required to download their respective tickets from the official website – bse.telangana.gov.in. The exams will be conducted from March 15 and will continue till April 2. The exams will be three hours long. They will start at 9.30 am and end by 12:15 or 12:45 pm.

TS SSC class 10 exams 2018, steps to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website bse.telangana.gov.in

Step 2: Under ‘Quick links’, click on ‘SSC March 2018-Hall tickets’

Step 3: In the provided fields, select your district, school, enter your name and date of birth

Step 4: Click on ‘Download hall ticket’

Step 5: Your hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

The time-table for the exams is also available at manabadi.com. In 2017, a total of 5,38,226 students appeared for their SSC exams, results of which were released in May. Last year, the screen shot of Telugu Paper-I was circulated through WhatsApp a short while after the exam started. This led to police investigation and the accused was arrested.

