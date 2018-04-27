TS SSC 10th Results 2018 Live Updates: Results to be announced shortly at bse.telangana.gov.in

Manabadi, TS SSC 10th Results 2018 Live Updates: The Telangana Board of Secondary Education will release the results of Class 10 or SSC examination on the official website, bse.telangana.gov.in, Friday, April 27, 2018. All those students who had appeared for the same can check their respective marks on the official website — bse.telangana.gov.in. In case one is unable to open the website due to heavy traffic, he/she may check the result results.cgg.gov.in or manabadi.com. The exams were conducted from March 15 to April 2. The exams were three hours long and were started at 9:30 am and concluded by 12:45 pm. The results will also be available on third-party websites like examresults.net, indiaresults.com. The online apps are also handy to avail the results.
Students should keep their hall tickets/admit card ready in order to check their results. After it is released, they should visit the official website and click on the link for result. Thereafter, in the provided fields, they will be required to enter their roll number/other details. After submitting the same, their result will be displayed on the screen. They should then download the same and take a printout for further reference.
Highlights
Telangana SSC 10th results 2018: Websites to check results
http://www.bse.telangana.gov.in, http://www.results.cgg.gov.in, http://www.vidyatoday.in, ExamResults.net, vidyavision.com, passorfail.in, indiaresults.com, manabadi.com, http://www.schools9.com, results.shiksha.
How to check results online
All the candidates who had appeared for the examinations can check the results through the official websites, bse.telangana.gov.in. Due to heavy traffic, if one is unable to open, he may check the results through the websites, results.cgg.gov.in, examresults.net or manabadi.com
This year, the board took various measures to prevent malpractices. The education department had announced that a candidate would not be allowed to even go to the washroom alone during the exam, and a person would escort the candidate if necessary. In total there were 2,500 invigilators, with 15 allotted to each of 2,542 centres. Services of 148 flying squads and four special flying squad from the DG office was also employed.
To pass in each subject, a student has to score not less than 35 marks. The candidates have to register at least 28 marks out of 80 marks in 1 language, III Language and non-languages in Summative Assessment (SA) to pass in every subject.
This year, over 5 lakh candidates had appeared for the examination that was held from March 15 to April 2, 2018 around 2,500 centres across the state. The examinations were started at 9:30 am and concluded by 12:45 pm.
Like every year, different mobile operator may host results. If you are still not aware of it, check with your mobile operator to get results soon after the declaration. As the websites may get slow once after the declaration, the SMS service can surely act as a boon to ease your tension.
Enter your 10 digit roll number <ABC34.....> and send it to the mobile number as said. Different operators have their different numbers and process, it is better to check with them.
Step 1: Visit the google play storeStep 2: Search board result appsStep 3: Various apps will be availableStep 4: Download the apps according to ratingStep 5: In the app, pre-registered your registration or roll numberStep 6: Once the results will be declared, alert with your result will appear on your screen.
http://www.bse.telangana.gov.in, http://www.results.cgg.gov.in, http://www.vidyatoday.in, ExamResults.net, vidyavision.com, passorfail.in, indiaresults.com, manabadi.com, http://www.schools9.com, results.shiksha.
All the candidates who had appeared for the examinations can check the results through the official websites, bse.telangana.gov.in. Due to heavy traffic, if one is unable to open, he may check the results through the websites, results.cgg.gov.in, examresults.net or manabadi.com
The results will be declared Friday at 7 PM at bse.telangana.gov.in. Follow live updates here