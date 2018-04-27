TS SSC 10th Results 2018 Live Updates: Results to be announced shortly at bse.telangana.gov.in

TS SSC Results 2018 Live : All those students who had appeared for the same can check their respective marks on the official website — bse.telangana.gov.in SSC Results 2018: All those students who had appeared for the same can check their respective marks on the official website — bse.telangana.gov.in

Manabadi, TS SSC 10th Results 2018 Live Updates: The Telangana Board of Secondary Education will release the results of Class 10 or SSC examination on the official website, bse.telangana.gov.in, Friday, April 27, 2018. All those students who had appeared for the same can check their respective marks on the official website — bse.telangana.gov.in. In case one is unable to open the website due to heavy traffic, he/she may check the result results.cgg.gov.in or manabadi.com. The exams were conducted from March 15 to April 2. The exams were three hours long and were started at 9:30 am and concluded by 12:45 pm. The results will also be available on third-party websites like examresults.net, indiaresults.com. The online apps are also handy to avail the results.

Students should keep their hall tickets/admit card ready in order to check their results. After it is released, they should visit the official website and click on the link for result. Thereafter, in the provided fields, they will be required to enter their roll number/other details. After submitting the same, their result will be displayed on the screen. They should then download the same and take a printout for further reference.