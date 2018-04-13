TS Intermediate Advanced Supplementary exams 2018 dates announced

TSBIE Inter advanced supply exams 2018: A total of 2.05 lakh girls appeared for the intermediate second year regular examinations. A total of 2.05 lakh girls appeared for the intermediate second year regular examinations.

TSBIE Inter advanced supply exams 2018: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) has released the results of 1st, 2nd year examinations today. The results were announced by Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Kadiyam Srihari at the Board of Intermediate Education office. This year too, girls have performed better than boys. A total of 2.05 lakh girls appeared for the intermediate second year regular examinations of which 1.49 lakh have passed it. The pass percentage stands at 72.70. While boys secured 60.99 pass percent with nearly 1.90 lakh had appeared for the Inter exams.

Students can access their results for first year at these official websites — examresults.net, results.cgg.gov.in, goresults.net, manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in, exametc.com, educationandhra.com, bieap.gov.in.

As per latest reports, the Intermediate Advanced Supplementary Examinations will be held from May 14 and practical examinations from May 24 to 28. The ethics and human values paper will be held on May 29 and environmental education exam on May 30.

Intermediate exam fees: The last date for payment of examination fee for first and second year Intermediate Advanced Supplementary examinations is April 20. The candidates have to pay the fees on time as there is no provision for payment of examination fee with a penalty after the due date.

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) regulates and supervises the system of intermediate education. It executes and governs various activities that include devising of courses of study, prescribing syllabus, conducting examinations, granting affiliations to colleges and providing direction, support and leadership for all educational institutions under its jurisdiction.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App