Telangana TS ICET Result 2018 declared, check scores at icet.tsche.ac.in

TS ICET Result 2018: The result of TS Integrated Common Entrance Test (ICET) has been released by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE, today on June 13, on the official website — icet.tsche.ac.in. All those candidates who had appeared for the same can check their result at the website itself. In case one is unable to open the website due to heavy traffic, he/she can also check the same at manabadi.com. The exam was conducted by Kakatiya University, Warangal and a total of 61,439 students had appeared for the examination this year that was conducted on May 23 and 24 at 60 centers across the state of Telangana.

All the universities and the affiliated colleges in the state of Telangana will accept the test score. Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TSICET) is being held for admission to master levels professional courses like MBA and MCA of all the universities in Telangana State and their affiliated colleges for the academic year 2018-19. The final answer keys and rank cards are now available on the website.

TS ICET Result 2018: How to download rank card

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on ‘Download Rank Card’ link

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your ICET hallticket number, registration number and date of birth

Step 4: Click on ‘View Rank Card’

Step 5: Your rank card will be released on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

The first position has been obtained by Sathya Adithya Thati from Hyderabad, by securing 164.28 marks. At the second position is Y Sai Sandeep, followed by G Naveen Kumar at the third rank. The pass percentage stands at 90.25. Institutes will now release the cut-off marks. The schedule for counselling will also be released soon.

