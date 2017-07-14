TS ICET allotment result 2017 declared at tsicet.nic.in, know how to check

TS ICET allotment result 2017: The TS ICET 2017 exam was held on May 18 and its results were declared on May 31. TS ICET allotment result 2017: The TS ICET 2017 exam was held on May 18 and its results were declared on May 31.

TS ICET allotment result 2017: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced the allotment results for the Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2017. Candidates who have applied for allotment through this exam can check their results from the official website.

Aspirants who clear the allotment can gain admission to 11 courses including MBA, applied MBA (MAM), financial management (MBF), marketing (MBM), tourism management (MBT), hospital administration (MHA), human recourse management (MHR), media management (MMM), retail management (MRM), technology management (MTM) and master of computer applications (MCA).

The TS ICET 2017 exam was held on May 18 and its results were declared on May 31. Candidates had from July 7 to July 11 to exercise their options and the allotment results can now be found on the official website.

Steps to check TS ICET allotment result 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official websiter for TS ICET (tsicet.nic.in).

Step 2: Click on the link for “college-wise allotment details”.

Step 3: Enter the details of your preferred college and branch in the fields provided.

Step 4: Scroll down the list to check your name.

Step 5: Download the result and take a print out of the same for further reference.

