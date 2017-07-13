Telangana TS EdCET 2017: Download hall ticket at edcet.tsche.ac.in

The preliminary keys will be released on July 19 while the results will be declared on July 28. The preliminary keys will be released on July 19 while the results will be declared on July 28.

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education has activated the hall ticket link for the Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EdCET 2017) at edcet.tsche.ac.in. Thousands of candidates who have applied for the entrance test in May can now download the admit card.

The Osmania University, Hyderabad will conduct the exam on July 16, 2017 from 11 am to 1 pm on behalf of TSCHE. The entrance test will be held for admission in to B Ed (two years) regular course in the colleges of education in Telangana for the academic year 2017-2018.

TS EdCET 2017 hall tickets, here’s how to download

Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Download hall ticket’ link

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter your application number, and date of birth

Step 4: Download the admit card and take a print out.

Exam pattern: A total of 150 multiple choice questions will be asked in Ed CET 2017. There will be three parts of which two parts will be of 25 marks while part three will be of 50 marks.

In Part A, questions on General English will be quizzed, Part B will have ask questions on GK and teaching aptitude. However, Part C is subject-wise and will have 100 questions.

The candidates will have to attempt any one of the five subjects as per the eligibility, the subjects will be : Mathematics/ Physical Sciences/ Biological Sciences/ Social Studies/ English.

