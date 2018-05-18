TS EAMCET result 2018 expected to be declared today at eamcet.tsche.ac.in

TS EAMCET result 2018: The exam was held on May 2, 3, 4, 5 and 7 online for the first time in the state. The exam was held on May 2, 3, 4, 5 and 7 online for the first time in the state.

TS EAMCET result 2018: The result of Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical (TS EAMCET) is likely to be released today on the official website —eamcet.tsche.ac.in. All those who had appeared for this exam can check their respective scores at the website itself, once released. The exam was held on May 2, 3, 4, 5 and 7 online for the first time in the state. Through this exam, admission will be provided into BE, BTech/BTech (Bio-Tech)/BTech (diary technology)/BTech (Ag. engineering)/BPharmacy/BTech (food technology (FT))/BSc (Hons) agriculture/BSc (Hons) horticulture/BSc (forestry)/BVSc and AH/BFSc and Pharm-D.

The exam was conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad on behalf of TSCHE. Telangana EAMCET officials are making arrangements for the release of results. A total of 2,20,990 students had applied for the exam out of which 2,03,168 students appeared for the same. The counselling scheduled for EAMCET will also announced soon after the result declaration.

TS EAMCET result 2018: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the ‘TS EAMCET 2018’ tab

Step 3: Click on ‘View Results’

Step 4: In the provided fields, enter your registration number and hall ticket number

Step 5: Click on ‘View Results’

Step 6: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

In case due to heavy traffic candidates are unable to open the official website, they will also be able to check their respective scores at manabadi.com. The answer keys for the same were also released last week. Along with the marks secured by the candidates, the ranks of the candidates will also be declared.

