Declared! TS EAMCET result 2018 available at eamcet.tsche.ac.in; toppers and pass percentage

TS EAMCET result 2018: School and Mass Education Minister Badri Narayan Patra has released the result for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET). Information related to the result will also be sent to the registered mobiles of students. Through this exam, admission will be provided into BE, BTech/BTech (Bio-Tech)/BTech (diary technology)/BTech (Ag. engineering)/BPharmacy/BTech (food technology (FT))/BSc (Hons) agriculture/BSc (Hons) horticulture/BSc (forestry)/BVSc and AH/BFSc and Pharm-D.

Stream-wise toppers

In engineering stream, 78.24 per cent students have cleared the exam and in medical stream 90.72 per cent have cleared. Perige la Namrata of Kurnool is the topper in medical exam and has obtained 93.38 per cent. In the engineering stream, Ayyapu Venkata Phani Vamsinath from Hyderabad has topped with 95.72 per cent. The second rank has been obtained by Kattu Maitreya, followed by Gosula Vinayaka Sriwarathan at the third position. The rank card will be available from May 22.

Out of 13,6,305 candidates in engineering stream, a total of 1,06,646 have qualified. In agriculture, pharmacy and allied groups, out of 66,858 candidates who had appeared, a total of 60,651 have passed.

All those who had appeared for this examination can check their respective scores at the official website — eamcet.tsche.ac.in. The exam was conducted online from May 2 to May 7. At the moment the page is not opening, which may be due to uploading of results. In case of heavy traffic, students will also be able to check the same at manabadi.com. Candidates need to score a minimum of 25 per cent of the maximum marks to qualify in the exam.

Rank calculation

The rank is calculated on the basis of 75 per cent EAMCET marks and 25 per cent boards result marks.

Counselling details

The first round of counselling will be conducted from May 25. The engineering classes will begin from July 16. As per reports, Navin Mittal, Commissioner of Technical Education said in a press release that online filing of basic information and payment of processing fee will start from May 25 and will continue till to June 2. The verification of certificates will be done from May 28 to June 3 and candidates will be able to avail choice of web options from May 28 to June 5. The provisional allotment of seats will begin on June 8.

The exam was conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad on behalf of TSCHE. Telangana EAMCET officials are making arrangements for the release of results. A total of 2,20,990 students had applied for the exam out of which 2,03,168 students appeared for the same. The counselling scheduled for EAMCET will also announced soon after the result declaration.

