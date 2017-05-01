Telangana TS EAMCET 2017 hall tickets to be released today, download from eamcet.tsche.ac.in

TS EAMCET 2017 hall tickets: The results of TS EAMCET will be out on May 22, 2017. TS EAMCET 2017 hall tickets: The results of TS EAMCET will be out on May 22, 2017.

TS EAMCET 2017 hall tickets: Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) will release the admit cards/ hall tickets for the EAMCET 2017 today, as per the official notification. The Council will conduct the engineering and agriculture Common Entrance Test 2017 on May 12 for admissions into various courses except MBBS and BDS. For admission in medical colleges, the students have to appear for NEET which will be held on May 7. The students can download the hall tickets from the official website eamcet.tsche.ac.in:

Steps to download TS EAMCET 2017 hall tickets

Visit the official website mentioned above

On the homepage, click on TS EAMCET 2017 hall tickets

Enter your registration number and other details

The hall ticket will be displayed

Download and take a print out

Remember to carry your hall ticket in the exam hall or else the authority will not allow you to sit.

The answer keys will be released on May 13 and objections will be received till May 18. The results of TS EAMCET 2017 will be out on May 22, 2017. AP EAMCET was held last week and reports suggest, 2.76 lakh candidates appeared in the exam.

Since last year, the EAMCET paper was leaked twice and the exam was held three times, the authority has ensured leak-proof exam and strict measures to prevent such irregularities is introduced. The exam will be held in 27 centres.

