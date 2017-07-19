TS EAMCET 2017: Final phase of web counselling begins from today

TS EAMCET 2017: After the web counselling process, seats will be allotted on merit-basis on June 28. (Representational image) TS EAMCET 2017: After the web counselling process, seats will be allotted on merit-basis on June 28. (Representational image)

Telangana EAMCET ‘s final phase of web counselling for admissions in various courses will be held on July 19 and 20. All candidates that hold ranks from 1 to last can apply for option entry. Also, the candidates who have participated in phase-I counselling can exercise options using their old password, login ID, for the leftover seats. This year, about 23,640 engineering convener quota seats are available in the final phase of web counselling.

Certificates to bring during admission:

All original certificates along with two sets of xerox copies: These include

— TSEAMCET-2017 rank card and hall ticket.

— Aadhaar Card.

— SSC or its equivalent marks memo.

— Intermediate or its equivalent memo-cum-pass certificate.

— VI to inter study certificate.

— Transfer Certificate (T.C).

— Income Certificate issued after January 1, by competent authority, if applicable.

— Caste certificate and other reserved category certificates

— Residence certificate of either of parents in Telangana for a period of 10 years in the case of non-local candidates.

— Residence certificate of candidate for a period of 7 years preceding to qualifying examination in case where the candidate has no institutionalised education

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad had conducted the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET 2017) on May 12 and the result was announced in the same month. Nearly two lakh aspirants took the test for admissions under engineering, technology, agriculture and medical stream courses. Total 98,596 candidates were declared qualified in engineering stream.

Around 56,046 seats were allotted of the total 64,300 convener seats. The seat allotment will be done on July 22.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd