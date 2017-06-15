TS DEECET 2017: Download hall tickets at tsdeecet.cgg.gov.in

TS DEECET 2017: The candidates have to report to the examination centre one hour prior to the exam time. TS DEECET 2017: The candidates have to report to the examination centre one hour prior to the exam time.

The School Education Department of Telangana has released the hall tickets of the TSDEECET 2017. The examination is scheduled to held on June 17. The students can download the DEECET hall ticket on the official web portal by Centre of Good governance (CGG) at tsdeecet.cgg.gov.in.

The TSDEECET shall be conducted online in all 10 districts of Telangana. The online test will be held in three sessions. The first session will start at 9 am and will end at 11 am.

TS DEECET 2017, steps to download hall tickets

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the hompage, click on ‘Please download hall ticket 2017’ flashing towards the middle of the page.

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter your roll number and other details

Step 4: The hall ticket will appear. Download and take a print out.

In case any candidate is unable to download the hall ticket, she/he should contact the help line by giving the details of the journal Number of the fee paid and the reference ID number of the application submitted.

The School Education Department has also made practice test/ mock test available for the aspirants. Every year, DEECET is held for aspirants seeking admissions into D.El.Ed courses that include mathematics, physical science, biological science and social studies. The courses are offered in all government DIETs and private elementary teacher training institutions.

The candidates have to report to the examination centre one hour prior to the exam time.

