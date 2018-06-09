Telangana TRT 2018: Result to be declared soon at tspsc.gov.in, check details

Telangana TRT 2018 Result: The exam was conducted from February 24 to March 4. The exam was conducted from February 24 to March 4.

Telangana TRT 2018 Result: The result of Telangana Teacher Recruitment Test (TRT) will be released soon by the Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC). Once declared, candidates will be able to check the same at the official website — tspsc.gov.in. The exam was conducted both offline and online with objective type questions. The preliminary answer keys were also released by the Commission sometime earlier. The exam was conducted from February 24 to March 4 for recruitment to the posts of school assistant, secondary grade teacher, language pandit, school assistant – physical education and physical education teacher. Those who wanted to raise objections on the keys could do so online from March 21 to 31.

Posts for which TRT was held

School assistant- 1,745

School assistant (Urdu medium)- 196

Secondary grade teacher- 4,779

Secondary grade teacher (Urdu medium)- 636

Language pandit- 985

Language pandit (Urdu medium)- 26

School assistant (physical education)- 9

Physical education teacher- 374

Physical education teacher (Urdu medium)- 42

Telangana TRT 2018 Result: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the ‘TRT’ tab

Step 3: Click on the link for result

Step 4: In the provided fields, enter the required details

Step 5: Click on submit

Step 6: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

For the posts of school assistants (except for PE), secondary grade teachers and language pandits, the TRT was conducted for 2.5 hours with 160 question, for a total of 80 marks. For the post of school assistants (PE) and PE teachers the exam was 3 hours long and included 200 questions for a total of 100 marks.

