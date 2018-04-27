Telangana SSC results 2018: When and where to check

Telangana SSC results 2018 to be released on April 27 Telangana SSC results 2018 to be released on April 27

Telangana SSC results 2018: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Telangana will announce the Telangana SSC or Class 10th Results 2018 on April 27, 2018. This year, a total of 5,33,701 students appeared for the examination at various centres across the state. The board had conducted the exams for SSC from March 15 with First Language paper and concluded on April 2.

Telangana SSC results 2018: When to check

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Telangana will release the results of SSC examination at 10 am at the Telangana secretariat. Going by the past trend, the result might release early as well. The candidates can check their results on the official websites written below of the TBSE. We suggest them to keep their roll numbers handy to view their scores.

Telangana SSC results 2018: Where to check

BSE Telangana will host results of SSC exams 2018 at bse.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. In case students face heavy traffic, they can check results on partner websites — examresults.net, indiaresults.com, schools9.com, passorfail.in, vidyavision.com and manabadi.com. After the declaration of result, the Telangana Board of Secondary Education will also declare the merit list of the students those score the highest marks in each subject.

The Telangana police registered cases against 16 teachers, including four government school teachers, for leaking class 10 question papers on Whatsapp groups. This incident happened one hour before the start of the SSC exam. Math, Science and English question papers were leaked by the teachers on Whatsapp along with the answers.

In 2017, the screenshot of Telugu Paper-I was circulated through WhatsApp a short while after the exam started. This led to the police investigation and the accused was arrested.

Last year, BSE Telangana announced the results at 4 pm and the overall pass percentage was at 84.15 per cent. A total of 5. 38 lakh students sat for the SSC exam. There were 28,395 students who appeared for their supplementary exams that were held in July.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd