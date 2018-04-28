Telangana SSC Class 10th supplementary examination from June 4

Telangana SSC supplementary examination 2018: The supplementary examination will be conducted from June 4 to June 19. Telangana SSC supplementary examination 2018: The supplementary examination will be conducted from June 4 to June 19.

Telangana SSC supplementary examination 2018: Telangana Board of Secondary Education declared the results of the Senior Secondary Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 exams on April 27. Students who had failed can appear for the supplementary examinations that will be held from June 4 to June 19. Last year, over 50,000 students had appeared for the supplementary exam. The result was declared on July, and the pass percentage had dropped by 1.34 per cent. A total of 53,417 of 89,126 candidates cleared the examination out of which the pass per centage stood at 59.93 per cent.

This year, the overall pass percentage is at 83.78 per cent. A total of 5,38,867 students appeared for the exam of which girls have scored 85.14 per cent while boys are at 82.46 per cent. Among districts that scored the highest pass per centage Jagtial ranks at the top while Adilabad is at the lowest. All the students who had appeared for the examinations can check the results on the official websites — bse.telangana.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in.

Telangana Board of Secondary Education

The Telangana Board of Secondary Education is entrusted to conduct board examinations around the state and to look after the educational condition of Telangana.

