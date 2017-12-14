Telangana TSBIE SSC exams time table 2018 released, check here

TS BIE SSC time-table 2018: The exams will begin in March TS BIE SSC time-table 2018: The exams will begin in March

TS BIE SSC time-table 2018: The Telangana Board of Secondary Education (BSE) has released the time table for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) 2017 or class 10, OSSC and vocational candidates examinations. The students who will be appearing for their class SSC exams can check the date sheet here.

The class 10 exams in Telangana will begin on March 15, 2018 with the First Language Paper-I. The examination will end on April 2 with SSC vocational course. The exams will be three hours long. They will start at 9.30 am and end by 12:15 or 12:45 pm. The time-table is also available at manabadi.com

TS BIE SSC time-table 2018

March 15: First Language Paper-I (Group-A)

First Language Paper-I (Composite Course)

March 16: First Language Paper-II (Group-A)

First Language Paper-II (Composite Course)

March 17: Second Language (Telugu & Hindi)

March 19: English Paper-I

March 20: English Paper-II

March 21: Mathematics Paper-I

March 22: Mathematics Paper-II

March 23: General Science Paper-I

March 24: General Science Paper-II

March 27: Social Studies Paper-I

March 28: Social Studies Paper-II

March 29: OSSC Main Language Paper -I

March 31: OSSC Main Language Paper -II

April 2: SSC Vocational Course

In 2017, a total of 5,38,226 students appeared for their SSC exams, results of which were released in May.

Last year, the screen shot of Telugu Paper-I was circulated through WhatsApp a short while after the exam started. This led to police investigation and the accused was arrested

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd