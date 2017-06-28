Telangana SSC 10th supply result 2017 date and time: Result likely to release this week at bsetelangana.org, cgg.telangana.gov.in and manabadi.com

BSE Telangana BSE Telangana

The results of the Telangana State’s SSC Supplementary examination 2017 is likely to release this week at bsetelangana.org, cgg.telangana.gov.in and manabadi.com. The candidates can keep checking this page for updates. On June 5, the exam was started for those students who failed in a subject or two. It started with OSSC Main Language paper I and ended on June 19 with social studies paper II.

To pass in each subject, a student has to score not less than 35 marks. The candidates have to register at least 28 marks out of 80 marks in 1 language, III Language and non-languages in Summative Assessment (SA) to pass in every subject.

Telangana SSC 10th supply result 2017, here’s how to check:

Log on to the official website of BSE Telangana

Go to the link ‘SSC Results June – 2017’ at the top of the page or go to this direct link

A new page will open where you will have to enter your roll number

Your result will be displayed when you click on ‘Submit’

Save a copy of the results for future reference

The Telangana Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has announced the results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam 2017 on May 4. Overall, the pass percentage for this year is 84.15 per cent. A total of 5, 38, 226 students have given the SSC exam this year. There were 28, 395 students who appeared for their supplementary exams.

