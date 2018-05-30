Telangana SSC 10th supplementary exam 2018 hall tickets released, download at bse.telangana.gov.in

TS SSC hall tickets 2018: All the candidates who will be attending the exam can download the admit card from the official website, bse.telangana.gov.in and manabadi.com TS SSC hall tickets 2018: All the candidates who will be attending the exam can download the admit card from the official website, bse.telangana.gov.in and manabadi.com

TS SSC hall tickets 2018: Telangana Board of Secondary Education has declared the admit card for the admit card for the Senior Secondary Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 exams. The supplementary exams will be held from June 4 to June 19. All the candidates who appeared for the examination can download the admit card from the official website, bse.telangana.gov.in.

This year, 83.78 per cent students cleared the Telangana SSC examination successfully. A total of 5,38,867 students appeared for the exam of which girls have scored 85.14 per cent while boys are at 82.46 per cent. Among districts that scored the highest pass percentage, Jagtial ranks at the top while Adilabad is at the lowest.

TS SSC hall tickets 2018: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, bse.telangana.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link, download admit card

Step 3: Enter registration number/ roll number

Step 4: The hall tickets will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference

Last year, over 50,000 students had appeared for the supplementary exam. The result was declared on July, and the pass percentage had dropped by 1.34 per cent. A total of 53,417 of 89,126 candidates cleared the examination out of which the pass per centage stood at 59.93 per cent.

Telangana Board of Secondary Education

The Telangana Board of Secondary Education is entrusted to conduct board examinations around the state and to look after the educational condition of Telangana.

