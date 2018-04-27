Telangana TBSE 10th results 2018 today at 7 pm: Websites to check results

TS 10th results 2018 will be available at manabadi.com TS 10th results 2018 will be available at manabadi.com

TS 10th results 2018: Telangana Board of Secondary Education (BSE) will publish the results or the Senior Secondary Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 exams on April 27 at 7 pm. Earlier, TBSE has scheduled the results at 10 am today. However, yesterday evening, they had changed the time of release. All the candidates who had appeared for the examinations can check the results through the official websites, bse.telangana.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in. Due to heavy traffic, if one is unable to access the official websites, then they may check by on partner websites – examresults.net or manabadi.com.

Deputy Chief Minister Kadiyam Srihari, who also holds the education portfolio, is likely to release the results in the board office on April 27. Telangana Board of Secondary Education conducted the exams from March 15 to April 2. The exams were three hours long and were started at 9:30 am and concluded by 12:45 pm.

Read | Telangana SSC 10th results 2018 today: How to check

Telangana 10th Results 2018: Here’s how to check:

Step 1- Log on to the official websites mentioned above

Step 2- On the homepage, under the ‘Student Services’ section on the left panel, click on ‘Results’

Step 3- A new page will open. Click on the SSC board result link

Step 4- Enter the required details to access your SSC marks

Step 5- A new page will appear

Step 6- Check your score

Step 7- Download and keep it for future purpose.

TS Inter 1st and 2nd year results 2018 announced

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) had also released the first and second year examination 2018 results earlier this month. Nearly 9.63 lakh candidates had appeared for these exams. The pass percentage of first year inter exams was at 62.35 per cent. Similarly, in the second year intermediate exams, the pass percentage is at 67.25 per cent.

