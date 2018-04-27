Telangana SSC results 2018 declared, 25 schools score 0%

TS SSC results are available at manabadi.com TS SSC results are available at manabadi.com

TS 10th results 2018: Telangana Board of Secondary Education (BSE) hasd declared the results of the Senior Secondary Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 exams on April 27. Students who had appeared for the examinations can check the results on the official websites — bse.telangana.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in. Due to heavy traffic, if one is unable to access the official websites, then they may access their marks by visiting partner websites – examresults.net and manabadi.com.

The overall pass percentage is at 83.78 per cent. A total of 5,38,867 have appeared in the exam of which girls have scored 85.14 per cent while boys are at 82.46 per cent. Among districts, Jagtial has scored highest pass percentage while Adilabad is at the lowest. Interestingly, 2125 schools had scored 100 per cent while 25 schools had scored nil or 0 pass percentage. Supplementary date exam will be held on June 4 to 19.

Telangana 10th Results 2018: Here’s how to check:

Step 1- Log on to the official websites mentioned above

Step 2- On the homepage, under the ‘Student Services’ section on the left panel, click on ‘Results’

Step 3- A new page will open. Click on the SSC board result link

Step 4- Enter the required details to access your SSC marks

Step 5- A new page will appear

Step 6- Check your score

Step 7- Download and keep it for future purpose.



SSC – Grade Point Average (GPA) System

Marks in 1st Language, 3rd Language and Non Languages

91-100: Grade A1 (Grade Point – 10)

81-90: Grade A2 (Grade Point – 9)

71-80: Grade B1 (Grade Point – 8)

61 -70: Grade B2 (Grade Point – 7)

51-60: Grade C1 (Grade Point – 6)

41-50: Grade C2 (Grade Point – 5)

35-40: Grade D (Grade Point – 4)

0-34: Grade E

Marks in 2nd language for all categories of candidates

90-100: Grade A1 (Grade Point – 10)

79-89: Grade A2 (Grade Point – 9)

68-78: Grade B1 (Grade Point – 8)

57 -67: Grade B2 (Grade Point – 7)

46-56: Grade C1 (Grade Point – 6)

35-45: Grade C2 (Grade Point – 5)

20-34: Grade D (Grade Point – 4)

00-19: Grade E

In 2017, a total of 5,38,226 students appeared for their SSC exams, results of which were released in May. Last year’s pass percentage is 84.15 per cent. Of the 21,723 candidates who appeared for the examination in Hyderabad, 12,536 cleared the exam by registering a pass of 57.71 per cent.

