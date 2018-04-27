Telangana SSC 10th results 2018 today: How to check at results.cgg.gov.in

Telangana SSC 10th results 2018: The candidates can check the results through the websites, bse.telangana.gov.in on April 27 after 10 am. Telangana SSC 10th results 2018: The candidates can check the results through the websites, bse.telangana.gov.in on April 27 after 10 am.

Telangana SSC 10th results 2018: The Telangana Board of Secondary Education is going to release the result for Class 10 examination tomorrow on April 27 at 10 am. This year, over a lakh of students had appeared for the examination that was conducted from March 15 to April 2, 2018. The exams were three hours long and were held between 9:30 am to 12:45 pm.

All those students who had appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website, bse.telangana.gov.in, once released. Students should keep their hall tickets/admit card ready in order to check their results. After it is released, they should visit the official website and click on the link for result. Thereafter, in the provided fields, they will be required to enter their roll number/other details. After submitting the same, their result will be displayed on the screen. They should then download the same and take a printout for further reference.

Telangana SSC 10th results 2018: Websites to check results

http://www.bse.telangana.gov.in, http://results.cgg.gov.in, http://www.vidyatoday.in, http://www.ExamResults.net, http://www.vidyavision.com, http://www.passorfail.in, http://www.indiaResults.com, http://www.manabadi.com, http://www.schools9.com, http://www.results.shiksha.

Telangana SSC 10th results 2018: Steps to check through websites

Step 1: Go to the official website for BSE Telangana mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the notification for the SSC 2018 results.

Step 3: Fill in your hall ticket and other details in the fields provided.

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Download the results sheet and take a print out of the same for further reference.

Telangana SSC 10th results 2018: Steps to check through app

– Visit the google play store

– Search board result apps

-Various apps will be available

– Download the apps according to rating

– In the app, pre-registered your registration or roll number

– Once the results will be declared, alert with your result will appear on your screen.

This year, the board took various measures to prevent malpractices. The education department had announced that a candidate would not be allowed to even go to the washroom alone during the exam, and a person would escort the candidate if necessary. In total there were 2,500 invigilators, with 15 allotted to each of 2,542 centres. Services of 148 flying squads and four special flying squad from the DG office was also employed.

Meanwhile, Telangana police had registered cheating cases against 16 teachers, including four government school teachers, for leaking class 10 question papers on Whatsapp groups one hour before the SSC exam. Math, Science and English question papers were leaked by the teachers on Whatsapp along with the answers. Parents and relatives accessed the answers and went to schools to hand over chits with answers written on them to the students.

Telangana Inter 1st, 2nd year results were declared on April 13. A total of 4.55 lakh students from the first year passed the exams taking pass percentage at 62.35 per cent. Girls have outnumbered boys by scoring 69 per cent while boys are at 55.66 per cent. Similarly, for the second year intermediate students, the pass percentage is at 67.25 per cent.

In 2017, a total of 5,38,226 students appeared for their SSC exams, results of which were released in May. Last year, the screen shot of Telugu Paper-I was circulated through WhatsApp a short while after the exam started. This led to police investigation and the accused was arrested.

