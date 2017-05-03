Telangana Class 10th exams 2017: Results to be declared today at 4 pm, see how to check result

Telangana 10th results 2017 to be declared on May 3, 2017. Telangana 10th results 2017 to be declared on May 3, 2017.

Telangana class 10th results 2017: The Telangana Board of Secondary Education (BSE) will announce the results for the class 10 board examinations today at 4 pm. Candidates who have appeared for the exams and are eagerly waiting for the results can check the same on May 3, 2017.

The Senior Secondary Certificate (SSC) examinations in Telangana were conducted from March 14 to March 30, 2017. Students appeared for three language papers, Mathematics, Science and Social studies.

How is the GPA calculated of Telangana class 10th results 2017?

To pass, students need to score a minimum of 35 per cent in each subject and 28 marks out of 80 in theory. The marks scored out of 80 will then be added to the 20 marks of Formative Assessment. This gives each subject a weightage of a 100 marks on which the students’ grade points for each subject are assertained.

The Grade Points are distributed as follows:

3 GP- 0 to 34 marks

4 GP- 35 to 40 marks

5 GP- 41 to 50 marks

6 GP- 51 to 60 marks

7 GP- 61 to 70 marks

8 GP- 71 to 80 marks

9 GP- 81 to 90 marks

10 GP- 91 to 100 marks

The grade points of the six subjects are added (for a total score of 600) upon which the Grade Point Average (GPA) is calculated

There will be no reevaluation of papers, but students can apply for recounting or re-verification.

The results for the intermediate plus two exams, for which 8,900,87 students appeared, were declared on April 16 by the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education this year. The English paper was caught in controversy this year when images of the question paper were found on Whatsapp just minutes after the examination began, though rumours of a leak were dispelled.

Steps to download the Telangana class 10th results 2017:

– Go to the official website for BSE Telangana (bse.telangana.gov.in).

– Click on the notification for the SSC 2017 results which will be available on the home page once the results are declared.

– Fill in your details in the fields provided and click on “submit”.

– Download the results sheet and take a print out of the same for further reference.

