Telangana SSC 10th class exams 2017: Results to be declared by May 7

Telangana SSC 10th class results 2017: Telangana Board of Secondary Education (BSE) is likely to release the results for the Senior Secondary Certificate (SSC) class 10 examinations on Sunday. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their results from the official website of the BSE once declared.

The results will be out by May 7, 2017 according to Manabadi.com. The Board conducted the 2017 exams for class 10 from March 14 to March 30, the last exam being Social Science.

Last year, 86.57 was the pass percentage of girls while that of boys stood at 84.70 per cent. As many as 5.19 candidates had appeared for the 2016 examination.

This year, the English paper was in the limelight when images of the question paper were found on Whatsapp just minutes after the examination began. Collector, DS Lokesh Kumar said the images did not originate from the Khammam distrinct where the exam was being conductes, dispelling rumors of a paper leak.

Steps to download the SSC 2017 Telangana results:

– Go to the official website for BSE Telangana (bse.telangana.gov.in).

– Click on the notification for the SSC 2017 results.

– Fill in your details in the fields provided.

– Download the results sheet and take a print out of the same for further reference.

