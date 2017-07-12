Telangana ITI merit list 2017 released at iti.telangana.gov.in, know how to download

Telangana ITI merit list 2017: Those who clear the merit list will gain admission to 54 government ITIs and 222 private ITIs. Telangana ITI merit list 2017: Those who clear the merit list will gain admission to 54 government ITIs and 222 private ITIs.

Telangana ITI merit list 2017: The Department of Employment and Training, Telangana, has released the 2017 merit list for the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) and State Council for

Vocational Training (SCVT). Candidates who have applied for courses at various ITI in the state can check their merit list from the official website.

The exam cannot be attempted more than five times and those who have been admitted in trades affiliated to NCVT will be issued National Trade Certificates in their concerned trade after passing the All India Trade Test (AITT). Those who clear the merit list will gain admission to 54 government ITIs and 222 private ITIs.

Steps to check Telangana NCVT ITI merit list 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official website for Telangana ITI (iti.telangana.gov.in).

Step 2: Click on “Student Login”.

Step 3: Login with your registered ID.

Step 4: Enter the required details in the fields provided to search for your merit list.

Step 5: Download the result and keep a copy for further reference.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd