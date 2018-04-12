TS Intermediate 1st, 2nd year results 2018 to release tomorrow at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in

TS Intermediate results 2018 to release this week TS Intermediate results 2018 to release this week

TS Intermediate results 2018: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) is likely to release first and second year examination 2018 results at tsbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. Nearly 9.63 lakh candidates appeared for both first and second year examinations this year of which nearly 4.36 lakh candidates are from the 1st year. Last year, it was about 4.14 lakh candidates. The first year exams were held from February 28 to March 17 while the second year exams were held from March 1 to March 19 at around 1,294 centres.

Nearly 25,395 invigilators were deputed with the Telangana Board constituted 1,294 chief superintendents and 1,294 departmental officers. Students can access their scores at these official websites — examresults.net, results.cgg.gov.in, goresults.net, manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in, exametc.com, educationandhra.com, bieap.gov.in.

Telangana Intermediate results 2018, here’s how to check

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above

Step 1: On the homepage, you’ll find two links

TS Inter first year results

TS Inter Second year results

Step 3: Click on the desired link

Step 4: Enter your hall ticket number

Step 5: Your result will be displayed

Step 6: Take a print out for your future reference

On the official result declaration website, TSBIE has mentioned that result of 1st Year General, 1st Year Vocational, 2nd Year General and 2nd Year Vocational will be announced soon.

As per reports, about 38,542 intermediate students did not appear for their final examination this year with a record 4.3 per cent were absent. The number of absentees ranged from 13,000 to 25,000 students every day.

About Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has the main objective of regulating and supervising the system of intermediate education. It executes and governs various activities that include devising of courses of study, prescribing syllabus, conducting examinations, granting affiliations to colleges and providing direction, support and leadership for all educational institutions under its jurisdiction.

