Telangana Intermediate exam 2017 results announced at cgg.results.gov.in, know how to check results

Intermediate results 2017: The Board of Intermediate Education of Telangana (TS BIE) has announced the results of the first and second year examinations on April 16, 2017 at 10 am. Candidates who have been waiting for the results of the exams, which were conducted in March 2017, can soon download them from the official website – results.cgg.gov.in.

The Board had conducted the Intermediate exams for the first year between March 1 and March 17. The second year’s exams were held between March 2 and March 19.

According to reports, a total of 9.4 lakh students appeared for the examination at various test centres across the state.

Students who appeared for the exams were tested on their chosen streams in the sciences or humanities. In addition to this, candidates had to give at least three language paper and one Ethics and Human Values paper.

A total of 2754 colleges are under the Board. The Board of Intermediate Education of Andhra Pradesh has on April 13 released the results of both first and second year.

As per The Hindu, the SSC examination results may declare between May 7 and 10. About 5,38,226 candidates appeared for the SSC examination that commenced on March 14. The exam was held at 2600 centres.

Apart from the official website, the results can be checked at the following websites – Cgg.results.gov.in, tsbie.cgg.gov.in, examresults.ap.nic.in, manabadi.com and manabadi.co.in.

Steps to check the Telangana TS intermediate results 2017

Visit the official website mentioned above

On the homepage, click on the TS Intermediate Results 2017 link

A new page will open displaying results of both general and vocational exams

Enter your hall ticket number

Your result will be displayed

Take a print out for your future reference

Last year, the pass percentage was 61.41 per cent with girls outperforming boys. The pass percentage of girls stood at 66.86 per cent while boys registered 55.91 per cent.

