Telangana Intermediate 1st year IPASE results 2017 declared, here’s how to download

Telangana Intermediate 1st year IPASE results 2017: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has declared the results for the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Exams (IPASE) 2017. Candidates who have appeared for the general and vocational exams for the first year can now check their results from the official website.

The IPASE exams were conducted from May 15 to May 23, 2017 while the practicals were held after the main exams from May 24 to 28, 2017. Candidates would need their hall ticket numbers in hand while trying to access the results. The links for the second year results are still available on results.cgg.gov. Read | Telangana Intermediate exam 2017: Results announced, check here

Steps to download Telangana IPASE 1st year results 2017:

– Go to the official website for BIE Telangana results (results.cgg.gov.in).

– Click on the link for the results of either the general or vocational courses.

– Enter your hall ticket number.

– Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

