Telangana ICET 2017 results declared at tsicet.org, icet.tsche.ac.in

TS ICET 2017 results: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), Kakatiya University has declared Telangana TS Integrated Common Entrance Test (ICET 2017) results on May 31. The examination was held on May 18.
TS ICET 2017 results, here’s how to check:
Visit the official website mentioned above
On the homepage, click on the ‘Results’ link
Enter the hall ticket number
The results will be displayed
Check and save the results
Last year, 66,000 appeared for the examination.
Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TSICET) is held for admission in master level professional courses like MBA and MCA of all the universities in Telangana State and their affiliated colleges for the academic year 2017-18.
